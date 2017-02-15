Montana Is Considering Eliminating Daylight Saving Time

Montana will consider eliminating Daylight Saving Time on Wednesday, as a bill keeping the state on Mountain Standard Time year-round will be debated in the Montana House of Representatives.
Hawaii and Arizona have long opted out of observing Daylight Saving Time. States like Illinois and Michigan have considered staying on standard time year-round, while states like Florida and New Mexico have considered staying on Daylight Saving year-round, according to the Washington Post.
Opponents to the semiannual time change say switching the clocks causes sleep disruption that can contribute to spikes in workplace accidents, stress-induced health risks, traffic and decreased productivity.