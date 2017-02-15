Montana Is Considering Eliminating Daylight Saving Time

Montana will consider eliminating Daylight Saving Time on Wednesday, as a bill keeping the state on Mountain Standard Time year-round will be debated in the Montana House of Representatives .

Hawaii and Arizona have long opted out of observing Daylight Saving Time. States like Illinois and Michigan have considered staying on standard time year-round, while states like Florida and New Mexico have considered staying on Daylight Saving year-round, according to the Washington Post .

Opponents to the semiannual time change say switching the clocks causes sleep disruption that can contribute to spikes in workplace accidents, stress-induced health risks, traffic and decreased productivity.