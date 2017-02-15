Teenage Girls Went Missing After Posting Cryptic Snapchat Messages

Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leaszenby, from left, Delphi Police Chief Steve Mullin and Sgt. Kim Riley of the Indiana State Police announce that two bodies have been found next to Deer Creek on Feb. 14, 2017.

Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leaszenby, from left, Delphi Police Chief Steve Mullin and Sgt. Kim Riley of the Indiana State Police announce that two bodies have been found next to Deer Creek on Feb. 14, 2017. John Terhune—Courier Journal/AP

Authorities have found two bodies in the area where two 13-year old girls from Carroll County, Ind . went missing.

Abigail Williams and Liberty German were dropped off near a bridge towards the east of Delphi, Ind. around lunchtime on Monday. The girls were supposed to meet back at the bridge later on but failed to return.

German posted a photo to her Snapchat showing Williams on the bridge, the last time either girl was seen.

Sergeant Kim Riley of the Indiana State Police said at a press conference that foul play was suspected but did not directly identify the bodies as the two teens, The Indy Channel reports .

The Delphi Community Schools Corporation did however send students home with a letter that said the bodies were those of the missing girls. "It is our understanding that the two bodies found today were those of our two missing Delphi Community Middle School students" the letter said.