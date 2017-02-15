White HouseWatch Live: President Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu Hold Joint White House Press Conference
The Israeli Prime Minister Meets Boris Johnson At The Foreign Office
HistoryA Rare Look at the Early Photographs of John G. Zimmerman
Shoeshine contest, Wilson, North Carolina, 1952.
the morning briefThe Morning Brief: Russia Probes, Philip Pullman and Westminster Winner
Rumor, a German shepherd, stands next to his handler in the winner's circle after taking the "Best In Show" award at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York on Feb. 14, 2017.
BooksPhilip Pullman's His Dark Materials Is Getting a Follow-Up Trilogy
Books Philip Pullman
Delphi-Bodies Found
Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leaszenby, from left, Delphi Police Chief Steve Mullin and Sgt. Kim Riley of the Indiana State Police announce that two bodies have been found next to Deer Creek on Feb. 14, 2017. John Terhune—Courier Journal/AP
Indiana

Teenage Girls Went Missing After Posting Cryptic Snapchat Messages

Zamira Rahim
1:06 PM UTC

Authorities have found two bodies in the area where two 13-year old girls from Carroll County, Ind. went missing.

Abigail Williams and Liberty German were dropped off near a bridge towards the east of Delphi, Ind. around lunchtime on Monday. The girls were supposed to meet back at the bridge later on but failed to return.

German posted a photo to her Snapchat showing Williams on the bridge, the last time either girl was seen.

Sergeant Kim Riley of the Indiana State Police said at a press conference that foul play was suspected but did not directly identify the bodies as the two teens, The Indy Channel reports.

The Delphi Community Schools Corporation did however send students home with a letter that said the bodies were those of the missing girls. "It is our understanding that the two bodies found today were those of our two missing Delphi Community Middle School students" the letter said.

