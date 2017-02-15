White HouseWatch Live: President Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu Hold Joint White House Press Conference
Books

Philip Pullman's His Dark Materials Is Getting a Follow-Up Trilogy

Zamira Rahim
12:30 PM UTC

Philip Pullman fans rejoice — the British author's hugely popular His Dark Materials trilogy is getting a follow-up in October.

The first of the 'Book of Dust' trilogy will be published this fall around the world and will be set in London and Oxford, The Guardian reports.

Lyra Belacqua, Pullman's heroine from the previous trilogy will return in the first two books, appearing first as a baby and then as a twenty year old, with the plot running parallel to that in His Dark Materials. The author said on Twitter that the new trilogy was neither a sequel nor a prequel to those in the original series but instead more an "equel".

The Book of Dust will focus on "the struggle between a despotic and totalitarian organization, which wants to stifle speculation and inquiry, and those who believe thought and speech should be free," Pullman said.

Follow TIME