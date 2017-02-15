North KoreaRumor and Intrigue Surround the Death of Kim Jong Un's Half-Brother in Malaysia
Kim Jong Nam arrives at Beijing airport in Beijing, China, in this photo taken by Kyodo
Enrique Marquez Jr
ICE's Fugitive Operation Team
US-WESTMINSTER-DOG-SHOW-ANIMAL
INDIA-SPACE-SCIENCE-SATELITE
Onlookers watch the launch of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C37) at Sriharikota on Feb. 15, 2017. Arun Sankar—AFP/Getty Images
India

India Just Launched More Than 100 Satellites Into Orbit, Breaking Russia's Record

Associated Press
8:12 AM UTC

(NEW DELHI) — India's space agency said it successfully launched more than 100 foreign nano satellites into orbit Wednesday aboard a single rocket.

The Indian Space Research Organization said the nano satellites — those weighing less than 10 kilograms (22 pounds) — were sent into orbit on board its polar satellite launch vehicle in southern India.

The agency said the launching of the 104 satellites was a record, overtaking Russia's feat of sending 37 satellites in a single launch in 2014.

The nano satellites belong to various companies in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Israel, the Netherlands and Kazakhstan, according to the ISRO.

"All 104 satellites were successfully placed in orbit," the Press Trust of India news agency quoted ISRO Chairman A.S. Kiran Kumar as saying. They included an Indian earth observation satellite.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that the "remarkable feat by ISRO is yet another proud moment for our space scientific community and the nation."

India has been striving to become a player in the multibillion-dollar space launch market, and has successfully placed light satellites into orbit in recent years. It hopes to eventually send astronauts into space.

In September 2014, India successfully guided a spacecraft into orbit around Mars. Only the United States, the former Soviet Union and the European Space Agency had been able to previously do that.

