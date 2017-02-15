Chris Hurst, whose girlfriend Alison Parker, a reporter for WDBJ-TV, was killed on air in a shooting in Roanoke on Aug. 27, 2015, speaks during a rally at the Capitol in Washington on Sept. 10, 2015.

Chris Hurst, whose girlfriend Alison Parker, a reporter for WDBJ-TV, was killed on air in a shooting in Roanoke on Aug. 27, 2015, speaks during a rally at the Capitol in Washington on Sept. 10, 2015. Tom Williams—CQ-Roll Call,Inc./Getty Images

Chris Hurst, the coworker and boyfriend of the Roanoke, Va., reporter who was fatally shot during a live news broadcast , has quit his anchor job to run for political office.

Hurst will campaign for a seat in the Virginia House of Delegates, a decision he said was made to "honor" his slain girlfriend, Alison Parker . Her cameraman, Adam Ward, was also killed by the gunman.

"I’m leaving my career at the station where she worked to fight for the causes she and I value the most," Hurst wrote in an op-ed for the Daily Beast .

The ex-anchor will run in the Democratic primary for the 12th District seat, which is currently occupied by Republican Joseph Yost, according to NBC News . Hurst, 30, says its the best way to find purpose following the death of Parker, who he had moved in with shortly before her murder in August 2015.

"I started to become a shell of the person that I was because I had to numb myself in order to anchor the news, and I didn't feel that was who I wanted to be," Hurst told NBC News. "I was trying to think of what can I do, where I can stay in this area where the people have given me so much help and strength when I needed it — and public service is a real natural progression."

Hurst admitted the career pivot will be a challenge, as he is used to remaining objective as a journalist. But he is prepared to "be honest and investigate the information and gather facts and come to an objective conclusion" as a politician.

He said one of his main priorities will be universal background checks for guns, if elected.

"I think we can have healthy conversations, and the one thing I am interested in is saving lives," he told NBC, adding that he does not intend to take away firearms from properly registered citizens.