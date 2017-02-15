The Internet Is Sounding Off About Karlie Kloss's Japan-Themed Vogue Shoot

The cover of Vogue 's March 2017 issue was recently hailed by some as a sign that the magazine was embracing inclusion, thanks to a diverse range of models and a cover line that read "no norm is the new norm." However, an editorial inside the magazine that surfaced Tuesday showed that there's still room for improvement, as it fashioned Karlie Kloss, a white supermodel from Missouri , in traditional Japanese style.

Kloss' editorial titled "Spirited Away" was shot by photographer Mikael Jansson in Japan and styled by Phyllis Posnick; images from the shoot feature Kloss, among other things, posing in designer clothing with a sumo wrestler, visiting a tea house and carrying a basket of cherry blossoms.

Karlie for Vogue US - March 2017 pic.twitter.com/Pbo9rssT8p - bestkkpics (@bestkkpics) February 14, 2017

Vogue's editorial registered as tone-deaf with many people, who took to the Internet to sound off about it. Some pointed out the long history of the whitewashing of Asian people in popular culture, including several recent examples .

Emma Stone, Scarlett Johansson, and Tilda Swinton turn to Karlie Kloss. 'Your turn, girl.'



Karlie on phone: 'Hello, Vogue? Make me Asian.' pic.twitter.com/zgUWIB022Q - Ira Madison III (@ira) February 14, 2017

Kloss took to her Twitter on Wednesday to address the shoot, writing that she was "truly sorry for participating in a shoot that was not culturally sensitive."

This isn't the first time that the fashion outlet has been criticized for featuring racial stereotypes and appropriating culture; in the past, they've caught heat for invoking orientalism at the 2015 China-themed Met Gala to French Vogue 's use of blackface for a shoot.

Some took issue with Kloss's inclusion in this shoot for a diversity issue.

I just found out that the Karlie Kloss yellowface editorial was for Vogue's 'diversity' issue. Diversity. Issue. 😐 - Remember Theramore (@Feathermoonie) February 14, 2017

vogue hired karlie kloss to model as a geisha? did we suddenly run out of asian models and had to hire a white woman to play one instead ??? - dani (@itsjustdaniii) February 15, 2017

Some had a very strong visceral reaction to the shoot.

Good morning to everyone except trash goblin Karlie Kloss and Vogue Magazine. - Vivian Lee (@vivianwmlee) February 15, 2017

Others pointed out how dated this editorial choice was in 2017.

weird to have watched the teen vogue team on trevor noah this morning then see vogue cast karlie kloss as an asian woman - John Jannuzzi (@johnjannuzzi) February 14, 2017

Some pointed out that Vogue could have chosen to cast a Japanese model for the shoot.

I was gonna ask why vogue decided to put karlie kloss in geisha makeup & clothing when there are amazing japanese models but i know why - ㅤ (@honobonoIog) February 14, 2017

Others still drew a parallel to the other issues going on in the world.

*logs in to Twitter*



Karlie Kloss as a geisha for Vogue



Betsy DeVos as Ruby Bridges in a Glenn McCoy cartoon



*logs off* - Miya Tokumitsu 🗽 (@MiyaTokumitsu) February 14, 2017

Vogue has not responded to a request for comment on this story.