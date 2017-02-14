CaliforniaCrews Rush to Repair Barrier at California's Oroville Dam
Staff with the California Department of Water Resources watch as water is released from the Lake Oroville Dam after an evacuation was ordered for communities downstream from the dam in Oroville, Calif., on Feb. 14, 2017.
How ToHow To Stop Facebook From Auto-Playing Videos With Sound
Facebook To Detail Updates To News Feed At Press Event
White HouseU.S. Ethics Office Calls on White House to Investigate Kellyanne Conway's Ivanka Trump Endorsement
Tom Price Sworn In As Secretary Of Health And Human Services Department
EntertainmentNotorious 'Hot Felon' Jeremy Meeks Just Made His Runway Debut
Philipp Plein - Runway - February 2017 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Snow covers the ground around Cigna Corp. signage displayed at the company's headquarters in Bloomfield, Connecticut, U.S., on Friday, Feb. 6, 2015.
Snow covers the ground around Cigna Corp. signage displayed at the company's headquarters in Bloomfield, Connecticut, U.S., on Friday, Feb. 6, 2015.  Ron Antonelli/—Bloomberg/Getty Images
Companies

Cigna Rejects Anthem's $48 Billion Acquisition Bid and Sues for Damages

Associated Press
9:02 PM UTC

Cigna says it is rejecting Anthem's proposed $48 billion acquisition bid and suing the Blue Cross-Blue Shield insurer.

The announcement comes hours after another major insurer, Aetna, said it was abandoning its planned $34 billion purchase of Medicare Advantage provider Humana.

The Department of Justice sued last summer to stop the deals due to concerns about how they would affect prices and consumer choices. Federal judges rejected both deals in separate rulings earlier this year.

Anthem Inc. had filed paperwork Monday to appeal its case.

Cigna Corp. says it is seeking a $1.85 billion termination fee from Anthem and more than $13 billion in damages caused by what it says were Anthem's breaches of the merger agreement.

An Anthem spokeswoman did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME