HistoryA Rare Look at the Early Photographs of John G. Zimmerman
Shoeshine contest, Wilson, North Carolina, 1952.
IndianaTeenage Girls Went Missing After Posting Cryptic Snapchat Messages
Delphi-Bodies Found
BooksPhilip Pullman's His Dark Materials Is Getting a Follow-Up Trilogy
Books Philip Pullman
IsraelWhat a Vulnerable Benjamin Netanyahu Needs from President Donald Trump
The Israeli Prime Minister Meets Boris Johnson At The Foreign Office
Rumor, a German shepherd, stands next to his handler in the winner's circle after taking the "Best In Show" award at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York on Feb. 14, 2017.
Rumor, a German shepherd, stands next to his handler in the winner's circle after taking the "Best In Show" award at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York on Feb. 14, 2017.  David Williams—Bloomberg/Getty Images
the morning brief

The Morning Brief: Russia Probes, Philip Pullman and Westminster Winner

Melissa Chan
1:19 PM UTC

Good morning. These are today’s top stories:

U.S. to continue probing Russia's meddling

U.S. officials will keep investigating whether Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election. A new report says President Donald Trump's campaign team had repeated contact with senior Russian officials in the lead-up to the election. Earlier this week, Trump's national security adviser Michael Flynn resigned after giving inaccurate accounts of conversations he had with a Russian ambassador.

Trump hosts Israeli leader at White House

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is visiting Trump in Washington, D.C. today. The two world leaders are expected to have their first official private meeting before they hold a joint news conference.

India sets new world record with satellite feat

India's space agency said it has sent more than 100 small satellites into orbit through a single rocket launch. India broke Russia's 2014 record of launching 37 satellites.

German shepherd beats out pack at Westminster

A German shepherd named Rumor won best in show at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. It's only the second time a German shepherd has taken the top prize in the competition.

Also:

The Etan Patz murder case ended with a conviction almost 40 years after the 6-year-old boy vanished in New York.

American Girl is releasing its first male doll after a call for more diversity.

The Golden Compass author Philip Pullman is releasing a follow-up trilogy to His Dark Materials.

The White House will reopen for public tours next month.

Starbucks is about to serve ice cream at more than 100 locations.

The Morning Brief is published Mondays through Fridays. Email Morning Brief writer Melissa Chan at melissa.chan@time.com.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME