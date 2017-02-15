Rumor, a German shepherd, stands next to his handler in the winner's circle after taking the "Best In Show" award at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York on Feb. 14, 2017.

The Morning Brief: Russia Probes, Philip Pullman and Westminster Winner

Good morning. These are today’s top stories:

U.S. to continue probing Russia's meddling

U.S. officials will keep investigating whether Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election. A new report says President Donald Trump's campaign team had repeated contact with senior Russian officials in the lead-up to the election. Earlier this week, Trump's national security adviser Michael Flynn resigned after giving inaccurate accounts of conversations he had with a Russian ambassador.

Trump hosts Israeli leader at White House

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is visiting Trump in Washington, D.C. today. The two world leaders are expected to have their first official private meeting before they hold a joint news conference.

India sets new world record with satellite feat

India's space agency said it has sent more than 100 small satellites into orbit through a single rocket launch. India broke Russia's 2014 record of launching 37 satellites.

German shepherd beats out pack at Westminster

A German shepherd named Rumor won best in show at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. It's only the second time a German shepherd has taken the top prize in the competition.

Also:

The Etan Patz murder case ended with a conviction almost 40 years after the 6-year-old boy vanished in New York.

American Girl is releasing its first male doll after a call for more diversity.

The Golden Compass author Philip Pullman is releasing a follow-up trilogy to His Dark Materials .

The White House will reopen for public tours next month.

Starbucks is about to serve ice cream at more than 100 locations.

