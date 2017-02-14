White HouseHouse Oversight Committee Probes Mar-a-Lago Security After North Korea Incident
President Trump Holds Joint Press Conference With Japanese PM Shinzo Abe
CompaniesCigna Rejects Anthem's $48 Billion Acquisition Bid and Sues for Damages
Snow covers the ground around Cigna Corp. signage displayed at the company's headquarters in Bloomfield, Connecticut, U.S., on Friday, Feb. 6, 2015.
CaliforniaCrews Rush to Repair Barrier at California's Oroville Dam
Staff with the California Department of Water Resources watch as water is released from the Lake Oroville Dam after an evacuation was ordered for communities downstream from the dam in Oroville, Calif., on Feb. 14, 2017.
How ToHow To Stop Facebook From Auto-Playing Videos With Sound
Facebook To Detail Updates To News Feed At Press Event
A Taco Bell fast food restaurant in New Carrollton, Maryland
A Taco Bell fast food restaurant in New Carrollton, Maryland SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images
Bizarre

Here's How You Can Win a Taco Bell Wedding Package Because You Deserve It

Megan McCluskey
7:39 PM UTC

For any couple whose love for each other is only matched by their love for Crunchwrap Supremes, the chance to get married at Taco Bell is finally here.

The Mexican fast food chain officially launched a contest Tuesday to find the lucky pair who will be the first to say their "I do's" in the new chapel at the restaurant's Las Vegas Cantina The winning couple will be awarded the ultimate Taco Bell wedding package, including airfare for six to Las Vegas, a room at the Planet Hollywood hotel, a catered dinner at the Cantina, professional wedding photography and videography and various Taco Bell branded wedding extras.

To enter, all you have to do is upload a photo or 30-second video to Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #LoveAndTacosContest that explains how Taco Bell figures into your love story. The contest will end on Feb. 26 with the winner being announced on March 16.

And according to Mashable, even if you and your significant other don't come out on top, starting this summer, you'll still be able to tie the knot at the chapel for a $600 fee that covers the cost of a ceremony and ordained officiant, a private reception inside the Cantina, and custom merchandise, including a sauce packet garter and a package filled with tacos and a Cinnabon Delights cake for dessert.

Still looking for the perfect way to propose so you can take advantage of this opportunity? Why not take a page out another fast food favorite's book and pop the question with Domino's new 22-Carat gold pizza engagement ring.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME