For any couple whose love for each other is only matched by their love for Crunchwrap Supremes , the chance to get married at Taco Bell is finally here.

The Mexican fast food chain officially launched a contest Tuesday to find the lucky pair who will be the first to say their "I do's" in the new chapel at the restaurant's Las Vegas Cantina The winning couple will be awarded the ultimate Taco Bell wedding package, including airfare for six to Las Vegas, a room at the Planet Hollywood hotel, a catered dinner at the Cantina, professional wedding photography and videography and various Taco Bell branded wedding extras.

To enter, all you have to do is upload a photo or 30-second video to Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #LoveAndTacosContest that explains how Taco Bell figures into your love story. The contest will end on Feb. 26 with the winner being announced on March 16.

Soon wedding bells will be ringing at a Taco Bell in Las Vegas https://t.co/BGfxEPXhfN #Tips2Trade #T2T pic.twitter.com/4tgjAUaMhM - USA MOMENTUM (@usamomentum) February 14, 2017

And according to Mashable , even if you and your significant other don't come out on top, starting this summer, you'll still be able to tie the knot at the chapel for a $600 fee that covers the cost of a ceremony and ordained officiant, a private reception inside the Cantina, and custom merchandise, including a sauce packet garter and a package filled with tacos and a Cinnabon Delights cake for dessert.

Still looking for the perfect way to propose so you can take advantage of this opportunity? Why not take a page out another fast food favorite's book and pop the question with Domino's new 22-Carat gold pizza engagement ring .