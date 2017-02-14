TOPSHOT - US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama kiss as they prepare to greet President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania to the White House in Washington, DC January 20, 2017. / AFP / JIM WATSON (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

The former President and First Lady may have left their official positions of power in January, but they continue to crush it on social media. On Tuesday, the lovebirds of nearly 28 years celebrated Valentine's Day with some seriously sweet Twitter messages for each other. And yes, they still represent the pinnacle in relationship goals .

This isn't the first time they've publicly celebrated Valentine's Day together; last year, Ellen DeGeneres got them to share sweet love poems for each other on The Ellen Show .

This year, Michelle responded with a shot from their post-White House vacation.

They may no longer be the First family, but the Obamas' love is here to stay.

Happy Valentine’s Day, @michelleobama! Almost 28 years with you, but it always feels new. pic.twitter.com/O0UhJWoqGN - Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 14, 2017