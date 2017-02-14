A Redditor who unearthed an old photo of his great aunt realized she bore a striking resemblance to none other than Harry Potter.
User W00dzy87 took to Reddit Tuesday to share a side-by-side comparison of a black and white picture of his great aunt and a lookalike shot of Daniel Radcliffe as the boy wizard, prompting a discussion on how similar the two glasses wearers appear. "Yer a wizard auntie," one Redditor commented, spoofing Hagrid's famous line from The Sorcerer's Stone.
The post has received more than 2,000 upvotes since it was shared Tuesday morning. And there wasn't even any Polyjuice Potion involved
See the photo below.