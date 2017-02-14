Stephen Miller, White House senior advisor for policy, during a meeting of small business leaders with President Donald Trump in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington on Jan. 30, 2017.

President Donald Trump’s senior adviser Stephen Miller's statements on CBS’ Face the Nation were enough to rile Stephen Colbert up enough to drop a rare f-bomb on Late Show Monday.

“The powers of the president to protect our country are very substantial and will not be questioned,” Miller said on the political talk show on Sunday. (See here for the full context.) “‘Will not be questioned’?” Colbert countered. “Let me test that theory: What the f— are you talking about?”

Colbert used his monologue to challenge some of Miller’s unsubstantiated comments about voter fraud . The highlight though was Colbert noted that Miller also said that he would show up on “any show, anywhere, anytime, and repeat it, and say the president of the United States is correct, 100 percent.”

Colbert couldn’t pass up the opportunity to take Miller up on the offer, “Any show, anytime, anywhere? Perfect. How about The Late Show tomorrow at the Ed Sullivan Theater?” Colbert challenged the man he called “young Gargamel”, adding, “And listen, if you don’t show up, I’m going to call you a liar. And if you do show up, I’m going to call you a liar to your face.”

Throwing the gauntlet down wasn’t enough for Colbert, though. He decided to test Miller’s promise that he would appear on “any show, anywhere, anytime” by inserting him into some of the biggest TV shows around, including The Walking Dead , Stranger Things, and Big Bang Theory. Colbert’s greatest work though was inserting Miller into Game of Thrones to give new meaning to the phrase “talking head.”

Watch the monologue and the spoof below.