John Oliver Is Sick and Tired of Obama's 'Out of Touch' Vacation Photos

It's always hard to move on after a relationship ends, which is why John Oliver feels completely justified for criticizing Barack Obama's joyful kitesurfing pictures from his recent vacation .

During an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers , the Last Week Tonight host revealed how he really felt about the pictures from Obama's vacation in the British Virgin Islands with billionaire Richard Branson.

"This might be controversial, [but] I'm a little sick of seeing photos of President Obama on vacation with Richard Branson," he joked. "Just tone it down with the kitesurfing pictures."

While Oliver noted that Obama is no longer our president and probably deserves a vacation more than any of us, he couldn't resist a final jab.

"America is on fire," he said. "I know that people accused him of being out of touch with the American people during his Presidency. I'm not sure he's ever been more out of touch than he is right now.…You're fiddling while Rome burns!"

Watch the full clip above.