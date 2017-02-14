CaliforniaCrews Rush to Repair Barrier at California's Oroville Dam
Late Night Television

Jimmy Fallon Shreds Betsy DeVos With Apology Parody

Melissa Locker
7:33 PM UTC

Comedian Jo Firestone stopped by The Tonight Show in character as Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos"to apologize for typos that appeared on the Department of Education’s Twitter feed earlier this week.

Firestone's DeVos said she was very sorry for the tweet that misspelled the name of Civil Rights activist W.E.B. Du Bois—and then for making another typo while apologizing for the typo. “A lot of people were screaming at me and making mad faces, so I prepared a formal apology,” the faux DeVos said. She then launched into a speech that was written on index card and included a lot of directions that weren’t meant to be read aloud.

“Our sincerest I’m sorry’s go out to W.E.B. Du Bois, as well as to W.E.B. Du Girls,” she said. It only went downhill from there with DeVos struggling to name a single state, let alone their capitals. When Fallon asked "DeVos" about criticism that she was not qualified for the job, she tried to reassure him, “I am totally got this.” Based on this sketch, she does not.

