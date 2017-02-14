CongressDemocrats Demand Investigation Into President Trump's Ties With Russia
US President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with teachers, school administrators and parents in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, Feb. 14, 2017.
HolidaysValentine's Day in 90 Seconds: 5 Kisses That Made History
VJ DAY
animalsIf Dogs Could Write Valentines, Here’s What They Would Tell Their Owners
Late Night TelevisionJohn Oliver Is Sick and Tired of Obama's 'Out of Touch' Vacation Photos
Late Night with Seth Meyers - Season 4
White House

President Trump Is Angry About Leaks That Led to Michael Flynn's Resignation

Tessa Berenson
3:52 PM UTC

After the messy and high-profile resignation of Michael Flynn, the president and at least one key congressional Republican have directed their ire at the leaks that exposed the now-former National Security Advisor's clandestine conversations with Russian officials.

"The real story here is why are there so many illegal leaks coming out of Washington?" Trump tweeted Tuesday morning.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) echoed the president's concerns.

"I am going to be asking the FBI to do an assessment of this to tell us what's going on here because we cannot continue to have these leaks as a government," he told Fox News.

Trump had been uncharacteristically quiet about Flynn during weeks of disclosures and drama surrounding Flynn's contact with Russia and the misinformation he gave Vice President Mike Pence about the nature of those conversations.

But in turning his anger to the leaks, Trump is directing focus to an issue he's always been sensitive about since the early days of his Administration. During his presidential campaign, Trump required almost everyone in his inner circle to sign legally binding nondisclosure agreements to prevent confidential or disparaging information about him to reach the public. (He's seeking $10 million from fired former campaign aide Sam Nunberg for allegedly breaching one such confidentiality agreement.)

But since he was inaugurated less than a month ago, Trump has been repeatedly hammered by information seeping out of the West Wing. The leaks that took down Flynn are more evidence of the president's already strained relationship with the intelligence community.

And leaks coming from within the White House, even about details as inconsequential as Trump watching television in a bathrobe, demonstrate the tension and in-fighting among Trump's closest advisers.

But Trump isn’t always troubled by leaks. During his presidential campaign, he praised Wikileaks founder Julian Assange for releasing documents from Hillary Clinton’s campaign, praising Wikileaks for providing a "window" into "the secret corridors of government power.”

He is also reportedly considering former CIA director David Petraeus to replace Flynn. Petraeus had to step down from his position in 2012 after it was revealed that he supplied classified intel to his biographer turned mistress.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME