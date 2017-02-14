Donald TrumpPresident Trump Sparked a Fashion Backlash
The Million Women's March fills the streets of Washington D.C. on January 21, 2017 following the inauguration of Donald Trump. (Photo by Monica Jorge) *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***(Sipa via AP Images)
In this Nov. 15, 2012 photo Pedro Hernandez, the man accused of killing 6-year-old Etan Patz, appears in Manhattan criminal court in New York.
Stephen Miller, White House senior advisor for policy, right, listens as Roger Campos, with the Minority Business Roundtable, during a meeting of small business leaders with U.S. President Donald Trump, not pictured, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017. Trump defended the immigration clampdown that sparked a global backlash over the weekend by blaming the confusion at airports on protesters and on a computer outage at Delta Air Lines Inc. that caused flight cancellations. Credit: Andrew Harrer / Pool via CNP - NO WIRE SERVICE - Photo by: Andrew Harrer/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
The Duchess Of Cambridge Visits The RAF Air Cadets At RAF Wittering
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge plays a game with RAF Air Cadets during a visit to the RAF Air Cadets at RAF Wittering on February 14, 2017 in Stamford, England.  Danny Martindale—Getty Images
Kate Middleton Jumping in the Air Is the Most Delightful Thing You'll See All Day

Raisa Bruner
4:59 PM UTC
Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, has many talents: always appearing in public with perfectly-coiffed hair and enviable style, mothering two young children with aplomb, performing her royal duties with seeming ease. There's one other activity, though, that she's also proven to be adept at: playing jumping games (and being wildly photogenic while she's at it).

The Duchess, who serves as the Honorary Air Commandant for the Royal Air Force's Air Cadets, paid a visit to the trainees at a skills development camp at the Wittering station on Tuesday in Stamford, England. While there, she checked out a tutor aircraft, received a simulated flight lesson, and spent time chatting with the cadets. She also got involved with a group exercise involving a jump rope, once again showing off her elevated skills at looking flawless while airborne. (This isn't the first time she's displayed impressive midair posing technique, no matter the outfit or footwear.)

Long live Kate, our queen of low-key aerobics.

