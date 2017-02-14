Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge plays a game with RAF Air Cadets during a visit to the RAF Air Cadets at RAF Wittering on February 14, 2017 in Stamford, England.

Kate Middleton Jumping in the Air Is the Most Delightful Thing You'll See All Day



Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, has many talents: always appearing in public with perfectly-coiffed hair and enviable style , mothering two young children with aplomb, performing her royal duties with seeming ease. There's one other activity, though, that she's also proven to be adept at: playing jumping games (and being wildly photogenic while she's at it).

The Duchess, who serves as the Honorary Air Commandant for the Royal Air Force's Air Cadets, paid a visit to the trainees at a skills development camp at the Wittering station on Tuesday in Stamford, England. While there, she checked out a tutor aircraft, received a simulated flight lesson, and spent time chatting with the cadets. She also got involved with a group exercise involving a jump rope, once again showing off her elevated skills at looking flawless while airborne. (This isn't the first time she's displayed impressive midair posing technique, no matter the outfit or footwear.)

The Duchess takes to the skies for an @aircadets flight simulator training session @RAFWittering1 🛫 pic.twitter.com/3XuPHczFPi - Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 14, 2017

The Duchess joins @aircadets from Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire for an exercise as part of their half-term skills development camp pic.twitter.com/MWL15dX4Mu - Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 14, 2017

Thank you @aircadets for the lovely welcome for The Duchess to your half term skills development camp @RAFWittering1! pic.twitter.com/8nc8hpnl6b - Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 14, 2017

Long live Kate, our queen of low-key aerobics.