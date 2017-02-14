Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, has many talents: always appearing in public with perfectly-coiffed hair and enviable style, mothering two young children with aplomb, performing her royal duties with seeming ease. There's one other activity, though, that she's also proven to be adept at: playing jumping games (and being wildly photogenic while she's at it).
The Duchess, who serves as the Honorary Air Commandant for the Royal Air Force's Air Cadets, paid a visit to the trainees at a skills development camp at the Wittering station on Tuesday in Stamford, England. While there, she checked out a tutor aircraft, received a simulated flight lesson, and spent time chatting with the cadets. She also got involved with a group exercise involving a jump rope, once again showing off her elevated skills at looking flawless while airborne. (This isn't the first time she's displayed impressive midair posing technique, no matter the outfit or footwear.)
Long live Kate, our queen of low-key aerobics.