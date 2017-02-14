moviesA Video Guide to Wayne's World's Most Excellent Catchphrases
Saturday Night Live
moviesHere's Everything We Already Know About Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Star Wars: The Force Awakens.
LoveLessons of Love and Intimacy
Krysta and Nathaniel embrace as Krysta leans forward to kiss him.
North KoreaNorth Korean Leader Kim Jong Un's Half-Brother Was Killed in Malaysia
Kim Jong Nam
2016 Presidential Medal Of Freedom Ceremony
Bill and Melinda Gates are presented with the 2016 Presidential Medal Of Freedom by President Obama at White House on Nov. 22, 2016 in Washington, D.C.  Leigh Vogel/WireImage
global health

Bill and Melinda Gates: President Trump's Policies Could Endanger Global Aid

Katie Reilly
1:27 PM UTC

Bill and Melinda Gates have warned that the new policies and priorities of President Donald Trump could negatively impact global philanthropy, as they urged Trump and other leaders to continue to prioritize foreign aid.

In interviews ahead of the Tuesday release of their foundation's annual letter, the Gateses voiced concern about the effects of Trump's "America First" doctrine and the Mexico City Policy, which Trump reinstated last month.

"We’re concerned that this shift could impact millions of women and girls around the world," Melinda Gates said in an interview with the Guardian, about the Mexico City Policy. "It’s likely to have a negative effect on a broad range of health programs that provide lifesaving treatment and prevention options to those most in need."

The couple addressed their 2017 letter to Warren Buffett, who in 2006 donated $30 billion to the foundation — a donation so large that, to quote Bill and Melinda Gates, "it was the biggest single gift anyone ever gave anybody for anything."

Throughout their letter, the Gateses repeatedly reference Buffett's love of a good deal.

"Saving children’s lives is the best deal in philanthropy," they said. "And if you want to know the best deal within the deal — it’s vaccines."

It's a line that could function as an appeal to another businessman who famously prides himself on making deals. While Trump has said he is "pro-vaccine," he has also spread the scientifically debunked claim that vaccinations are linked to autism.

Both Melinda and Bill Gates have said they plan to work with Trump on issues that matter to them, including climate change and foreign aid. And in their letter, they voiced optimism about the state of the world.

"A lot of people feel the world is getting more fragmented, and we all can point to examples of that," Melinda Gates said in the letter. "But if you look along a timeline, the periods of fragmentation often come when society is digesting its new diversity."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME