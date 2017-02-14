In case you've missed the sights of saccharine shop window displays, guilty-looking people queueing up outside florists and grocery stalls offering two-for-one on high-in-calories, low-in-taste chocolate fondues, today is Valentine's Day.
But if your idea of celebrating the most consumer-driven — sorry, romantic—day of the year in a restaurant over an overpriced three-course special is enough to bring on the cold sweats, then perhaps a night in with a movie and your partner, your pals or yourself is a far better bet.
If you're looking for V-Day suggestions, movie and television review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes has revealed its 10 highest-scored romantic comedies of all time, starting with Woody Allen's 1977 masterpiece, Annie Hall.
See the cream of the critically-acclaimed crop below, and check out the complete list, 45 titles long, on Rotten Tomatoes.
1. Annie Hall (1977). Rotten Tomatoes rating: 99%
2. It Happened One Night (1934). Rotten Tomatoes rating: 98%
3. Silver Linings Playbook (2012). Rotten Tomatoes rating: 92%
4. Moonstruck (1987). Rotten Tomatoes rating: 92%
5. When Harry Met Sally (1989). Rotten Tomatoes rating: 89%
6. High Fidelity (2000). Rotten Tomatoes rating: 91%
7. Breakfast at Tiffany's (1961). Rotten Tomatoes rating: 88%
8. Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008). Rotten Tomatoes rating: 85%
9. Trainwreck (2015). Rotten Tomatoes rating: 85%
10. Notting Hill (1999). Rotten Tomatoes rating: 83%