CaliforniaCalifornia Evacuees Might Not Be Allowed Home Until the Oroville Dam Spillway Is Repaired
APTOPIX Damaged Dam
PhilippinesThe Loudest Critic of Duterte's War on Drugs Is Preparing For Arrest
Philippine Senator Leila de Lima delivers a privilege speech at the Senate in Pasay
ChinaChinese People Are Buying All Kinds of Desperate Remedies to Protect Themselves From Smog
Smog Grounds flights And Closes Highways In Jinan
White HouseMichael Flynn's Early Departure Shows a Rocky Start for Trump White House
President-Elect Donald Trump Holds Meetings At Trump Tower
Television

Rachel Lindsay Will Become ABC's First Black Bachelorette

Christina Dugan / People
6:18 AM UTC

It’s official!

Rachel Lindsay, the 31-year-old attorney, has been chosen as Bachelor Nation’s next leading lady, making her the first black woman to be cast as the Bachelorette.

“I’m happy to represent myself as a black woman in front of America and I’m happy for America to rally behind me and see what it’s like for me to be on this journey to find love,” Lindsay, 31, exclusively tells PEOPLE. “Honestly, it’s not going to be that different from any other season of The Bachelorette.”

Adding, “I’m obviously nervous and excited to take on this opportunity but I don’t feel added pressure being the first black Bachelorette, because to me I’m just a black woman trying to find love. Yes, I’m doing on this huge stage, but again my journey of love isn’t any different just because my skin color is.”

The history-making pick was announced on Monday night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, just months after the Texas native immediately won the hearts of fans — and instantly connected with The Bachelor‘s Nick Viall, who gave her season 21’s First Impression Rose.

Despite her obvious connection with Viall, Lindsay’s journey to win Nick’s heart will soon be coming to an end. And with that, her own journey to find love is just about to begin!

Traditionally, ABC usually announces the next Bachelorette or Bachelor after the season’s finale. This year, they have taken a different approach by making their announcement while Lindsay is still a contestant.

It’s also a game-changer for the franchise, which has faced allegations of racial discrimination, and has only selected one non-white lead — American-born Venezuelan Juan Pablo Galavis — over the course of 21 seasons of The Bachelor and 12 seasons of The Bachelorette.

Lindsay makes history as the first black Bachelorette not long after hints of a change to come in Bachelor Nation. “I would very much like to see some changes there,” ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey told reporters during the network’s Television Critics Association presentation in August.

She added, “I think one of the biggest changes that we need to do is we need to increase the pool of diverse candidates in the beginning because part of what ends up happening as we go along is that there just aren’t as many candidates to ultimately end up in the role of the next Bachelor or Bachelorette so that is something we really want to put some effort and energy towards.”

The Bachelor airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.

This article originally appeared on PEOPLE.com.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME