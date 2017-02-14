White HouseNational Security Adviser Michael Flynn Has Resigned
Retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, U.S. national security advisor, arrives to a swearing in ceremony of White House senior staff in the East Room of the White House on Jan. 22, 2017.
CaliforniaCalifornia Governor Asks Trump for Federal Aid to Help Evacuated Residents
Volunteers stack donated items at a Red Cross relief center in Chico, California, after an evacuation was ordered for communities downstream from the Lake Oroville Dam, in Oroville
ImmigrationJudge Grants Injunction Against Trump's Travel Ban in Virginia
US-POLITICS-IMMIGRATION-TRAVEL
Northeast AsiaThe Three Places With the Highest Rate of Female Homicides on Earth Are All in Northeast Asia
Hand Shadow Of Woman On Glass
Retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, U.S. national security advisor, arrives to a swearing in ceremony of White House senior staff in the East Room of the White House on Jan. 22, 2017.
Retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, U.S. national security advisor, arrives to a swearing in ceremony of White House senior staff in the East Room of the White House on Jan. 22, 2017. Andrew Harrer—Bloomberg/Getty Images

Read Michael Flynn's Resignation Letter From the Trump Administration

TIME
4:17 AM UTC

National Security Advisor Michael Flynn resigned from the Trump Administration Monday night, blaming the "fast pace of events" during the transition for his misstatements about phone calls with a Russian ambassador.

Flynn had been on thin ice for several days after reports surfaced that he misled Vice President Mike Pence about whether he discussed sanctions with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

His resignation, first reported by CNN, came late Monday night.

Here is a full transcript of his resignation letter.

In the course of my duties as the Incoming National Security Advisor, I held numerous phone calls with foreign counterparts, ministers, and ambassadors. These calls were to facilitate a smooth transition and begin to build the necessary relationships between the President, his advisors and foreign leaders. Such calls are standard practice in any transition of this magnitude.

Unfortunately, because of the fast pace of events, I inadvertently briefed the Vice President Elect and others with incomplete information regarding my phone calls with the Russian Ambassador. I have sincerely apologized to the president and the Vice President, and they have accepted my apology.

Throughout my over thirty three years of honorable military service, and my tenure as the National Security Advisor, I have always performed my duties with the utmost of integrity and honesty to those I have served, to include the President of the United States.

I am tendering my resignation, honored to have served our nation and the American people in such a distingsuihed way.

I am also extremely honored to have served President Trump, who in just three weeks, has reprinted American foreign policy in fundamental ways to restore America's leadership position in the world.

As I step away once again from serving my nation in this current capacity, I wish to thank President Trump for his personal loyalty, the friendship of those who I worked with throughout the hard fought campaign, the challenging period of transition, and during the early days of his presidency.

I know with the strong leadership of President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence and the superb team they are assembling, this team will go down in history as one of the greatest presidencies in U.S> history, and I firmly believe the american people will be well served as they all work together to help Make America Great Again.

Michael T. Flynn, LTG (Ret)
Assistant to the President/ National Security Advisor

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME