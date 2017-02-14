White HouseChicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel Meets With Trump Aides Jared Kusher and Reince Priebus
Steven Mnuchin waits to testify before a Senate Finance Committee confirmation hearing on his nomination to be Treasury secretary in Washington on Jan. 19, 2017. Joshua Roberts—Reuters
Senate

Senate Confirms Steven Mnuchin as Treasury Secretary

Associated Press
12:39 AM UTC

The Senate has confirmed Steven Mnuchin as treasury secretary despite complaints by Democrats that the former banker ran a "foreclosure machine" when he headed OneWest Bank.

The vote was 53-47 Monday night.

Republicans said Mnuchin's long tenure in finance is an ample prerequisite for the Treasury job. Mnuchin is also a former top executive at Goldman Sachs.

Democrats complained that Mnuchin made much of his fortune by foreclosing on families during the financial crisis.

Mnuchin assembled a group to buy the failed IndyMac. He renamed it OneWest and turned it around, selling it for a profit in 2014.

Mnuchin has said he had worked hard during the financial crisis to assist homeowners with refinancing so they could remain in their homes.

