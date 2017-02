Watch Matt Damon Find Out if He's the Father of Jimmy Kimmel's Baby

The infamous feud between Jimmy Kimmel and Matt Damon has reached a new height, with Damon claiming he is the father of the late night host's unborn child with wife Molly McNearney.

On Monday night's Jimmy Kimmel Live in a Maury -style reveal, viewers found out who fathered McNearney's baby — Damon seemed pretty convinced it's his.

"I'm the father, Jimmy," Damon says in a promo video for the episode . "The truth will set you free."

Watch the reveal above.