Tareck El Aissami, vice president of Venezuela, attends a swearing in ceremony for the new board of directors of Petroleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA), Venezuela's state oil company, in Caracas, Venezuela, on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017.

Tareck El Aissami, vice president of Venezuela, attends a swearing in ceremony for the new board of directors of Petroleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA), Venezuela's state oil company, in Caracas, Venezuela, on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. Carlos Becerra—Bloomberg/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Trump administration is slapping sanctions on Venezuela's new Vice President Tareck El Aissami and accusing him of playing a major role in international drug trafficking.

That's according to individuals briefed on the U.S. government's plans who requested anonymity to disclose the move ahead of a formal announcement.

El Aissami has been the target of U.S. law enforcement for years over ties to the nation's largest convicted drug trafficker and a Middle Eastern militant group. The U.S. move freezes his assets in the U.S. and bars him from entering the U.S.

The U.S. is also sanctioning Samark Bello, a wealthy businessman connected to El Aissami who has held significant business interests in the U.S. The U.S. says Bello provided assistance or support to El Aissami's trafficking activities.