The T-Mobile US Inc. logo is displayed on a door at a T-Mobile US Inc. store in New York on Oct. 26, 2015. Michael Nagle—Bloomberg/Getty Images

T-Mobile Just Responded to Verizon's Unlimited Data Plan With Upgrades of Its Own

Just a day after Verizon announced its unlimited data plan , T-Mobile countered with a competitive upgrade to its own.

Starting Feb. 17, T-Mobile's unlimited One plan will include HD video and 10GB of high-speed hotspot data for Wi-Fi tethering. Existing customers can activate the upgrade without any additional charges, according to a company press release . T-Mobile CEO John Legere announced the update in a series of tweets.

6/ Starting Fri, #TMobileONE price includes HD video & 10GB high-speed 📱hotspot data –all at no extra charge. AND taxes & fees are included! - John Legere (@JohnLegere) February 13, 2017

Legere additionally announced a promotion for multiple One lines: customers will be able to add two unlimited data lines for $100, down from the previous $120 bill. The new family plan also goes into effect on the 17th, and Legere vowed that all taxes and fees will be included on the advertised price.