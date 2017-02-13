Just a day after Verizon announced its unlimited data plan, T-Mobile countered with a competitive upgrade to its own.
Starting Feb. 17, T-Mobile's unlimited One plan will include HD video and 10GB of high-speed hotspot data for Wi-Fi tethering. Existing customers can activate the upgrade without any additional charges, according to a company press release. T-Mobile CEO John Legere announced the update in a series of tweets.
Legere additionally announced a promotion for multiple One lines: customers will be able to add two unlimited data lines for $100, down from the previous $120 bill. The new family plan also goes into effect on the 17th, and Legere vowed that all taxes and fees will be included on the advertised price.