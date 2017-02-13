Beyoncé's epic celebration of motherhood masquerading as a humble Grammys performance stunned the audiences both at the Staples Center and those watching from home and it's no wonder — the performance was the longest and most elaborate of the 20 that the awards ceremony boasted that night.

Although the lush, flower-filled affair was jaw-dropping, apparently it wasn't exactly as Queen Bey had envisioned it. In an interview with The Wrap , Grammys executive producer Ken Ehrlich revealed that while the he and Beyoncé's team worked for weeks to plan the performance, there was one thing that he wasn't able to secure for her impressive, gravity-defying performance, try as he might.

" She had in mind a shot from overhead in the middle of the stage, over the lift she came up on,” he said. “And there just wasn’t any way that we could hang a camera there. We hung an overhead camera over her chair, but we couldn’t get one over the middle of the stage."

Don't sweat it, Ken — we're pretty sure everyone agrees that Bey's performance was flawless, with or without a middle stage camera.