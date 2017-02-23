anti-semitismWhy It’s So Hard to Investigate the Recent Wave of Anti-Semitic Threats
Cemetery Vandalized-Missouri
Weird News91-Year-Old 'Queen of Sass' Gets Appropriately Hilarious Obituary
Woman writing
MarijuanaWhite House Promises 'Greater Enforcement' of Recreational Marijuana Laws
Marijuana Grow Near Albany For State's Legal Medical Marijuana Dispensaries
ArtsWhy Maya Angelou Matters More Than Ever
Angelou At Inauguration
kid-actors
Earl Gibson III, Andrew Chin, Jamie McCarthy—Getty Images
awards

12 Child Actors Who Stole the Show at the Oscars

8:45 PM UTC

Jodie Foster. Jacob Tremblay. Haley Joel Osment. And now, Best Picture nominated-Lion's Sunny Pawar. Every year, it seems, breakout child stars find themselves in the mix at the Academy Awards—often foreshadowing the start of interesting careers in showbiz, but mostly just making audience hearts melt everywhere as they cement their status as Oscars pros.

To get you ready for the ceremony, here's a rundown of the adorable—and recognizable—young actors who started out at the top before they'd even reached their teens.

46th Annual Academy Awards
Tatum O'Neal Ron Galella—Getty Images

Tatum O'Neal (1974)

The 1974 Oscars breakout star was a ten-year-old Tatum O’Neal, who starred in Paper Moon alongside her father Ryan—and managed to win the Best Supporting Actress prize for her turn as the sidekick of the con-man Bible salesman in the Depression-era story. Forty years later (and counting), she remains the youngest actor to ever win an Academy Award. She still acts in movies and television, but hasn’t made it back to the Oscars spotlight.

Jodie Foster (1977)

Foster was nominated for her supporting actress role in Martin Scorcese's 1976 film Taxi Driver at the tender age of 14, where she controversially played the child prostitute Iris; child actors in Oscar-quality movies have often dealt with mature adult themes, despite their youth. Foster's nomination foreshadowed a blockbuster career for the young veteran actor, who ultimately won Best Actress in 1988 for The Accused, and again in 1991 for The Silence of the Lambs.

Jodie 🚖 #fashion #inspo #jodiefoster

A post shared by Blog It (@blogaland) on

58th Annual Academy Awards
Angelina Jolie, Jamie Haven, Jon Voight, and mother at the Dorothy Chandler Pavillion.Ron Galella—Getty Images

Angelina Jolie (1986)

Angelina Jolie was born into a Hollywood family, and hit her first Oscars red carpet when she was just ten years old as the guest of her thrice-nominated actor dad, Jon Voight. Even then she stood out in the crowd, thanks to a bold lace dress. In 2000, she'd return to the awards show to take home the prize for Best Actress for her turn in Girl, Interrupted.

The 66th Annual Academy Awards - Press Room
Anna Paquin in Los Angeles, California, United States at the 66th Annual Academy Awards. Ron Galella—Getty Images

Anna Paquin (1994)

Rookie actor Paquin snagged a supporting role win for her debut performance in The Piano in 1993 at the age of 11. She has gone on to act in a number of movies and TV shows, including X-Men and HBO's popular series True Blood—although she hasn't repeated her early Oscar success yet.

72nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Haley Joel Osment during 72nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/WireImage)Ron Galella—Getty Images

Haley Joel Osment (2000)

An 11-year-old Osment was a Best Actor nominee for his breakout role in the unforgettable The Sixth Sense, the M. Night Shyamalan vehicle that quickly became a supernatural horror classic. Although Osment has continued to act since then, his youthful part remains his sole Oscar nomination.

76th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Actress Keisha Castle-Hughes, nominated for Best Actress for her performance in "Whale Rider", poses for a picture as she arrives at the 76th Annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theater on February 29, 2004 in Hollywood, California. Frank Micelotta—Getty Images

Keisha Castle-Hughes (2004)

Keisha Castle-Hughes was just 12 years old when she was plucked from her New Zealand classroom to play the lead in Whale Rider, the 2003 movie about Maori heritage. She was ultimately nominated for Best Actress at the year's Academy Awards. Most recently, Castle-Hughes appeared in TV hit Game of Thrones as fierce Dornish fighter Obara Sand.

The 79th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith, nominee Best Actor in a Leading Role for "The Pursuit of Happyness" and Jaden Smith.Jeff Vespa—Getty Images

Jaden Smith (2007)

The 2007 Oscars were a family outing for Will Smith, Jada Pinkett-Smith, and their then-7-year-old son Jaden. Father and son co-starred in that year's critically-acclaimed movie The Pursuit of Happyness, and while Jaden wasn't nominated, he did get the chance to present an award onstage alongside fellow child star Abigail Breslin. These days, the younger Smith is more often found in the fields of music, art, and activism than acting, though.

79th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Actress Abigail Breslin attends the 79th Annual Academy Awards held at the Kodak Theatre on February 25, 2007 in Hollywood, California. Frazer Harrison—Getty Images

Abigail Breslin (2007)

Everyone fell for the quirky charms of Little Miss Sunshine in 2007—and especially for a ten-year-old Abigail Breslin, whose mix of youthful confidence and insecurity as a wannabe child beauty pageant queen garnered her a Best Supporting Actress nod at the big awards show. Ten years later, Breslin is once again to set to star in a dancing role, this time in the Dirty Dancing remake.

The 80th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Actress Saoirse Ronan attends the 80th Annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theatre on February 24, 2008 in Los Angeles, California.Jeff Kravitz—Getty Images

Saoirse Ronan (2008)

Long before Ireland's Saoirse Ronan nabbed an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress in her role in the film adaptation of Brooklyn, the poised young star was noticed—and nominated—for carrying the early acts of Atonement, the sprawling war epic also starring Keira Knightley and James McAvoy. She was just 13 for her first go on the famous red carpet in 2008.

US-OSCARS-ARRIVALS
Best Actress nominee Quvenzhané Wallis arrives on the red carpet for the 85th Annual Academy Awards on February 24, 2013 in Hollywood, California.Frederic J. Brown—Getty Images

Quvenzhané Wallis (2013)

At nine, Quvenzhané Wallis was the youngest contender ever for the Best Actress prize, nominated for her performance as Hushpuppy in the magical-realist Hurricane Katrina tale Beasts of the Southern Wild. She was six when she made her movie debut in the indie that landed on favorite lists of everyone from President Obama to film critics. She followed it up with 2014's Annie.

88th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Actor Jacob Tremblay attends the 88th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California.George Pimentel—Getty Images

Jacob Tremblay (2016)

Room—the affecting movie about an imprisoned mother and her son, co-starring breakout duo Brie Larson and Jacob Tremblay—produced plenty of Oscar buzz. It also brought into the spotlight the irrepressibly charming Tremblay, who lit up red carpets left and right at just nine years old.

69th Annual Directors Guild Of America Awards - Arrivals
Actor Sunny Pawar attends the 69th annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017.Jason LaVeris—Getty Images

Sunny Pawar (2017)

And this year, all eyes are on Best Picture nominee Lion's littlest star, Indian actor Sunny Pawar. At just 8 years of age, Pawar can count the heavy-hitter movie starring Nicole Kidman and Slumdog Millionaire's Dev Patel as his first. But if his red carpet charisma is any indicator, it won't be his last.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME