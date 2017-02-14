White HouseHere Are the Possible Candidates to Replace Michael Flynn as National Security Adviser
the morning brief

The Morning Brief: Michael Flynn's Resignation, Kim Jong Un's Half-Brother's Death and Valentine’s Day

Melissa Chan
1:40 PM UTC

Good morning. These are today’s top stories:

Trump's National Security Adviser resigns

Michael Flynn, who served as President Donald Trump’s top national security aide for less than a month, has resigned from his post following scrutiny over whether he misled Vice President Mike Pence about his interactions with Russia. Flynn said in his resignation letter that he gave Pence "incomplete information" about conversations he had with Russia's ambassador to the U.S. as a private citizen.

U.K. rejects petition against Trump's state visit

The British government will go ahead with its plans to welcome Trump later this year despite more than 1.85 million people signing an online petition that called for the U.K. to cancel his state visit. "This invitation reflects the importance of the relationship between the United States of America and the United Kingdom," the Foreign and Commonwealth Office said in a statement.

Jerry Sandusky's son charged with sexual abuse

One of Jerry Sandusky's sons has been arrested on child sex abuse charges. Jeffrey Sandusky, the 41-year-old son of the imprisoned former Penn State assistant coach, was charged with more than a dozen counts, including corruption of minors.

ABC casts first black Bachelorette

ABC has tapped 31-year-old attorney Rachel Lindsay to become the next Bachelorette, making her the reality show's first black leading lady. "I don’t feel added pressure being the first black Bachelorette, because to me I’m just a black woman trying to find love," she told PEOPLE. "Yes, I’m doing on this huge stage, but again my journey of love isn’t any different just because my skin color is.”

Also:

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's half-brother has been killed in Malaysia.

The Senate has confirmed Steven Mnuchin as Treasury Secretary despite opposition from Democrats.

Disney has quietly hiked admission prices to its theme parks.

Shoveling snow can increase the risk of men having a heart attack, a new study has found.

Retired baseball player Derek Jeter is going to be a dad.

Today is Valentine’s Day, but the holiday has been banned in Pakistan.

Playboy magazine is bringing back nude photos.

The Morning Brief is published Mondays through Fridays. Email Morning Brief writer Melissa Chan at melissa.chan@time.com.

Follow TIME