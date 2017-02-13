LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Beyonce performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Beyonce performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) Kevork Djansezian—Getty Images

Loyal members of the Beyhive and visitors to Australia can now pay homage to fertility goddess Beyoncé and her instantly-iconic pregnancy photo in person, thanks to the work of street artist Lushsux.

The most-liked image on Instagram has been immortalized as larger-than-life graffiti on a wall in Melbourne. Lushsux—who considers himself a "meme artist" —replicated everything from the floral background to the draping of Queen Bey's sheer veil in the five-story-tall work. (Of course, as with any public art work, it's unclear how long it will remain untouched without becoming defaced.)

The original Beyoncé image, photographed by artist Awol Erizku , rocketed to fame on last week when Beyoncé used it to announce her pregnancy with twins. Lushsux, meanwhile, is known for viral-baiting provocative outdoor works that can be risqué or inappropriate. This Beyoncé re-production, however, chooses to eschew humor or bawdy digs. It's pretty much a pixel-by-pixel homage to the Lemonade singer, in fact.

Already, Beyoncé idolizers are heading to the mural to take their own pregnancy photos in the shadow of pop culture's official voice for motherhood.