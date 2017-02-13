EntertainmentThis Was the One Thing Missing From Beyoncé's Glorious Grammys Vision
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
VenezuelaTrump Administration Issues Sanctions on Venezuela's Vice President Tareck El Aissami
Tareck El Aissami, vice president of Venezuela, attends a swearing in ceremony for the new board of directors of Petroleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA), Venezuela's state oil company, in Caracas, Venezuela, on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017.
White HouseMelania Trump Will Preserve Michelle Obama's White House Garden
us-politics-INAUGURATION-ARMED FORCES-ball
cell phonesT-Mobile Just Responded to Verizon's Unlimited Data Plan With Upgrades of Its Own
The T-Mobile US Inc. logo is displayed on a door at a T-Mobile US Inc. store in New York, U.S., on Monday, Oct. 26, 2015. T-Mobile US Inc. is scheduled to release earnings figures on October 27. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Show
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Beyonce performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) Kevork Djansezian—Getty Images
Art

Here's Beyoncé's Pregnancy Photo Immortalized As a Gigantic Mural

Raisa Bruner
10:31 PM UTC

Loyal members of the Beyhive and visitors to Australia can now pay homage to fertility goddess Beyoncé and her instantly-iconic pregnancy photo in person, thanks to the work of street artist Lushsux.

The most-liked image on Instagram has been immortalized as larger-than-life graffiti on a wall in Melbourne. Lushsux—who considers himself a "meme artist"—replicated everything from the floral background to the draping of Queen Bey's sheer veil in the five-story-tall work. (Of course, as with any public art work, it's unclear how long it will remain untouched without becoming defaced.)

The original Beyoncé image, photographed by artist Awol Erizku, rocketed to fame on last week when Beyoncé used it to announce her pregnancy with twins. Lushsux, meanwhile, is known for viral-baiting provocative outdoor works that can be risqué or inappropriate. This Beyoncé re-production, however, chooses to eschew humor or bawdy digs. It's pretty much a pixel-by-pixel homage to the Lemonade singer, in fact.

Already, Beyoncé idolizers are heading to the mural to take their own pregnancy photos in the shadow of pop culture's official voice for motherhood.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME