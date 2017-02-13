Two family members of a slain Missouri Ku Klux Klan leader have been charged with murder after he was found fatally shot in the head over the weekend.

Frank Ancona, 51, who said he was the “imperial wizard” of a local KKK chapter, went missing Friday and was found dead the next day near a riverbank near Belgrade, Mo., authorities said.

His 44-year-old wife Malissa Ancona and his 24-year-old stepson Paul Jinkerson Jr. face multiple felony charges in connection with his death, including first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence, the Daily Journal and Associated Press report.

Frank Ancona was killed inside his bedroom, and his body was later dumped, according to the newspaper, which cited a probable cause statement. It’s unclear what led to the violent incident. However, the victim’s wife allegedly told authorities her husband had planned to divorce her, the Daily Journal reports.

Washington County Coroner Brian DeClue told TIME Ancona was shot at close range with a shotgun-type firearm, and that there were no other gunshot wounds to his body.

[ Daily Journal ]