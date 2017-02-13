See the Moment Adele Essentially Predicted She Would Restart Her Song at the Grammys

In the first few moments of debuting a cover of "Fastlove" in tribute to the late George Michael at Sunday night's Grammys, Adele halted the performance and requested to restart the song from the top. "I can't mess this up for him," she explained.

But while the unexpected do-over probably came as a surprise to most watching, the 25 artist basically predicted it would happen nearly a year ago.

Following a rendition of "All I Ask" that was plagued by technical difficulties at the 2016 Grammys, Adele spoke about the gaffe during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show . "Next time I have any sound issues I am gonna stop," she told the host. "'Sorry, that’s not working for me. If we have time to do it again, let’s do it.'"

Watch the clip below.