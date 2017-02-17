Visit
for coverage from TIME, Health, Fortune and more
GO »
Donald TrumpPresident Trump Loves Roundtables With CEOs. Here’s Why
US-CANADA-DIPLOMACY-TRUMP-TRUDEAU
viralJustin Trudeau and Angela Merkel’s Candlelit Dinner Inspired Some Pretty Incredible Memes
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Visits Berlin
Late Night TelevisionWatch Stephen Colbert Go Hard on Trump: 'You Inherited a Fortune. We Elected a Mess.'
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
medicineHow a New Psoriasis Drug Is Different From Others
Row of medicine bottles
migraine
Getty Images; Illustration by Marisa Gertz for TIME
Mental Health/Psychology

Americans Are Still Stressed About the Election

Alexandra Sifferlin
4:23 PM UTC
TIME Health
For more, visit TIME Health.

Details of the new administration are prolific on news and social media, and Americans say it's stressing them out.

A new report released Wednesday by the American Psychological Association (APA) reveals that 57% of Americans say the current political climate is a "very" or "somewhat" significant source of their stress, and close to half of Americans say the outcome of the election causes them stress.

In the report, which is part of the APA’s annual Stress in America study, 1,019 American adults were surveyed—including registered Republicans and Democrats—between January 5-19. 72% of Democrats said that the results of the election were a significant source of stress, while 26% of Republicans said the same. But overall, two-thirds of people said they were stressed about the future of the country, including nearly 60% of Republicans and 76% of Democrats.

"There is a level of stress about what’s happening in our nation that seems to transcend the political parties," says Lynn Bufka, associate executive director of practice research and policy at the APA.

Before the election, the APA conducted a similar survey of Americans and found that 52% of people said the 2016 election is a very or somewhat significant source of stress, including 55% of registered Democrats and 59% of registered Republicans. The latest survey suggests that stress over politics hasn't abated.

Sign up for HEALTH and more. View sample

The survey also measured other aspects of stress. From August 2016 to January 2017, stress over acts of terrorism increased from 51% to 59%, stress over police violence toward minorities increased from 36% to 44% and stress over personal safety increased from 29% to 34%. The APA says this is the highest percentage of Americans reporting stress over personal safety since the group began asking the question in surveys in 2008.

“People are reporting that they feel tense all the time,” says Kathleen Gildea, a licensed psychotherapist in Atlanta, Georgia, who is not involved in the APA report. “A lot of people tell me, 'I'm afraid of what's coming next.'” Gildea says that in some cases, she's noticed that political stress has overshadowed the original reasons her clients started coming to her.

There were some demographic trends among stressed Americans. People with more than a high school education were more likely to report stress related to the election outcome compared to people with a high school education or less. People in urban areas also reported more election-related stress at 62%, followed by people living in suburbs (45%) and rural areas (33%).

The APA says it’s concerned about what sustained stress levels among Americans could mean for public health. In the APA's survey, the percentage of people reporting at least one health symptom due to their stress rose from 71% in August to 80% in January. Reported symptoms included things like headaches, feeling nervous or anxious, feeling overwhelmed or feeling depressed or sad.

To deal with stress, Bufka recommends limiting the amount of time spent consuming the news and social media, and developing ways to cope with stressors. "Healthy habits that maintain our body and soul are important," she says. "Sleeping well, trying to exercise regularly, eat healthily, maintaining important emotional and social relationships, are all things that make a big difference in terms of how we handle stress."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME