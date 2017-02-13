LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 15: Eddie Redmayne and J. K. Rowling attends the European premiere of "Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them" at Odeon Leicester Square on November 15, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Emma Stone, J.K. Rowling, and Eddie Redmayne Just Had an Absolute Blast Together

Two British stars and an American celebrity walk into an awards ceremony. They take a selfie. The internet erupts with outpourings of joy. The famous faces in question are Harry Potter writer J.K. Rowling, Fantastic Beasts actor Eddie Redmayne, and La La Land star Emma Stone —and the awards ceremony was the BAFTAs . The resulting selfie is a pure moment of joy and happenstance, shared by Rowling to her Twitter in a break from her avid political activism on the platform.

The silver lining of awards season is this chance for celebrities to hobnob in unexpected groups, while the rest of us dream of the conversations, mutual admiration, and potential collaborations that can come from the encounters. In this case, Redmayne and Rowling are already friendly—he plays main character Newt Scamander in her Fantastic Beasts franchise, after all—but Stone is a wild card.

Now that we know they all get along, the only question is if (and when) Stone will be joining the magical universe, too.