Late Night TelevisionJohn Oliver Is Sick and Tired of Obama's 'Out of Touch' Vacation Photos
Late Night with Seth Meyers - Season 4
Heart DiseaseWhy Olive Oil Is So Good for the Heart
Olive oil
Gadgets7 Products That Solve Pet Owners' Biggest Headaches
UK Hit By Heavy Snow Fall
White HouseMichael Flynn Sets Record for Shortest National Security Adviser Tenure
President Donald Trump
cover_image-pregnant_dinocephalosaurus_biting_a_fish
An artist's rendition of a pregnant dinocephalosaurus biting a fish University of Bristol
nature

Everyone Thought This Ancient Reptile Only Laid Eggs. They Were Wrong.

Kate Samuelson
4:00 PM UTC

An embryo preserved in a 250 million-year-old fossil is evidence that a type of animal previously thought to only lay eggs could actually have a live birth, rewriting scientists' understanding of the evolution of reproductive systems.

The fossil, which came from China, was of a pregnant long-necked marine reptile called a dinocephalosaurus, a fish-eating creature that would snake its long neck from side to side to snatch its prey. The dinocephalosaurus flourished in the shallow seas of South China in the Middle Triassic - the first period of the Mesozoic Era which occurred between 251 million and 199 million years ago.

The dinocephalosaurus is classified as a type of diapsid reptile called an archosauromorph. Archosauromorpha is a clade that first evolved some 260 million years ago and is represented today by birds and crocodilians. Live birth has been unknown in this group - until now.

By studying the fossil and spotting an embryo inside the mother's rib cage, a team of researchers from China, the U.S., the U.K. and Australia identified that the Dinocephalosaurus was able to have a live birth. Because the embryo was facing forwards and was the same species as the mother, scientists could determine that it was indeed an embryo, rather than something the mother had eaten.

“We were so excited when we first saw this embryonic specimen several years ago but we were not sure whether the embryonic specimen [was] the last lunch of the mother or its unborn baby," said the study's lead author, Professor Jun Liu from Hefei University of Technology in China, in a statement. “Upon further preparation and closer inspection, we realised that something unusual has been discovered."

The discovery has pushed back evidence of reproductive biology in this group of animals by roughly 50 million years.

The study, called Live Birth in an Archosauromorph Reptile, has been published in the journal Nature Communications.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME