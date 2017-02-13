CrimeWife and Stepson Charged With Murder in Missouri KKK Leader's Death
EntertainmentNewspaper Apologizes After Accidentally Identifying Alec Baldwin as President Trump
Saturday Night Live - Season 42
Video Games10 Things Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto Told Us About Switch and More
Apple Inc. Unveils Next Generation iPhone And New Watch
LawThis Will Be Jeff Sessions' First Test As Attorney General
Sen. Jeff Sessions Sworn In As Attorney General At The White House
59th GRAMMY Awards - Backstage
Beyonce (L) and Chance the Rapper attend The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. John Shearer—WireImage
Grammys 2017

Chance the Rapper Was Basically Everyone's Best Friend at the Grammys

Cady Lang
6:28 PM UTC

Sunday night's 59th annual Grammy Awards were a big night for Chance the Rapper. The 23-year-old Chicago artist took home his first ever Grammys (three of them, to be exact) for his much-acclaimed Coloring Book, one of the first streaming-only works to be considered by the Recording Academy. He also gave an electrifying, uplifting performance during the show.

However it looks like the awards ceremony wasn't the only place that Chance was getting showered with accolades. Both on and off the red carpet, Chance was the man of the hour, socializing with everyone from the ultimate power couple, Jay Z and Beyonce, to pop princess Katy Perry. See why Chance was the most popular person at the Grammys below.

Chance, a noted fan of Beyoncé, had some quality time with Queen Bey.

59th GRAMMY Awards - Backstage John Shearer—WireImage 

Chance paid his respects to the baddest of them all, Rihanna.

The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show Lester Cohen—Getty Images for NARAS 

Katy Perry and Chance had a moment together on the red carpet.

59th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet Lester Cohen—WireImage 

Real recognize real — Hov and Chance chopped it up during the ceremony.

The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show Lester Cohen—Getty Images for NARAS 

Chance got a hug from J. Lo backstage at the ceremony.

The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Backstage Christopher Polk—Getty Images for NARAS 

Ed Sheeran and Chance chatted backstage at the ceremony.

The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Backstage Christopher Polk—Getty Images for NARAS 

James Corden took a break from his hosting duties to hang out with Chance.

The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Backstage Christopher Polk—Getty Images for NARAS 
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME