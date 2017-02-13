dealsAmazon's Free 2-Hour Flower Delivery Can Save Your Valentine's Day
Donald Trump is sworn in as president on Jan. 20, 2017 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC.
Donald Trump

Library of Congress Removes Misspelled President Trump Inauguration Poster

Associated Press
4:41 PM UTC

(WASHINGTON) — An inauguration poster of President Donald Trump that included a misspelling in a quote has been removed from the online store of the Library of Congress.

The poster includes Trump's quote, "No dream is too big, no challenge is to great. Nothing we want for the future is beyond our reach." The phrase should be "too great."

Twitter users quickly spotted the error over the weekend and the item was removed. An archived version of the listing is accessible through the Internet Archive website.

The marketing materials for the poster came from a third party vendor and the Library regrets not catching the mistake, said Library spokeswoman Gayle Osterburg.

"The item itself does not contain the error," she said.

It's at least the third high-profile spelling error from the government of late. The Education Department misspelled the name of W.E.B. DuBois on Twitter Sunday and mistyped again when apologizing for the error.

