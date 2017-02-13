dealsAmazon's Free 2-Hour Flower Delivery Can Save Your Valentine's Day
Red rose bouquet with gift tag
HolidaysHow the Valentine's Day Heart Got Its Shape
Miami Area Chocolatier Prepares For Valentine's Day
PakistanYou Can No Longer Celebrate Valentine's Day in Pakistan
PAKISTAN-VALENTINE-PROTEST
Heart DiseaseWhy Snow Storms Are Bad for Your Heart
How to Shovel Snow
Food truck
A man sells mexican food to customers out of a food truck Alija—Getty Images
Innovation

The Dark Side of Cheap Eats

The Aspen Institute
5:00 PM UTC
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. Everybody loves cheap eats, but there’s a dark side.

By Diep Tran at NPR

2. We’re trying to save the bees, but if we can’t, should drones pollinate our plants?

By Eva Botkin-Kowacki in the Christian Science Monitor

3. In a Trump administration, here’s how robots will shape the future of war.

By Jeb Sharp at PRI’s the World

4. This is how to make public transportation safer for women.

By Christine Ro in How We Get To Next

5. State police across the country are using big data to make roads safer.

By Jenni Bergal at Stateline

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME