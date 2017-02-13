The Dark Side of Cheap Eats

A man sells mexican food to customers out of a food truck

1. Everybody loves cheap eats, but there’s a dark side.

By Diep Tran at NPR

2. We’re trying to save the bees, but if we can’t, should drones pollinate our plants?

By Eva Botkin-Kowacki in the Christian Science Monitor

3. In a Trump administration, here’s how robots will shape the future of war.

By Jeb Sharp at PRI’s the World

4. This is how to make public transportation safer for women.

By Christine Ro in How We Get To Next

5. State police across the country are using big data to make roads safer.

By Jenni Bergal at Stateline

