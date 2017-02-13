After introducing Lady Gaga at the 2017 Grammys , Laverne Cox finally got the chance to meet one of her biggest inspirations — Beyoncé .

The Orange Is the New Black star took to Instagram following the ceremony to post a photo of herself and Bey with their arms around each other. "This finally happened," she captioned the shot. "I was so beside myself with joy, wonderment and awe of the majestic that is the queen I forgot to hold in my stomach and give you face. But I met #QueenBey y'all."

An in-person introduction between the two had apparently been a few years in the making, as Cox shared pictures in December 2014 of a handwritten card and "Partition" lyrics sweatshirt the Lemonade artist had sent her for Christmas. "So when I opened this holiday card a few days ago and read Love @beyonce I literally fell to the floor. I was on the floor of my apartment. I have witnesses," she wrote. "Thanks for all the amazing music and endless inspiration you've given to me and so many over the past 16 years. Since No No No I have been saying YASSS YASSS YASSS!"