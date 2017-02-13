Video Games'Zelda' Fans Should Watch This Upcoming Nintendo Panel
MoneyWhen the President's Best and Brightest Were Also the Richest
U.S. President Donald Trump, center, sits before formally signing his cabinet nominations into law with Vice President Mike Pence, left, and U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan, a Republican from Wisconsin, during the 58th presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
celebritiesHere's the Adele Tribute to Beyoncé You Probably Missed
Grammys
Media50 Years Ago This Week: The First Popularly Elected Black Senator
Feb. 17, 1967
Pakistan
Pakistani volunteers rush injured people to ambulances following a deadly bombing, in Lahore, Pakistan, on Feb. 13, 2017.  K.M. Chaudar—AP
Pakistan

At Least 11 Dead in Bombing at Protest Rally in Pakistan

Zaheer Babar / AP
3:04 PM UTC

(LAHORE, Pakistan) — A large bomb blast ripped through a protest rally in the eastern Pakistani city of Lahore on Monday, killing at least 11 people and wounding nearly 60 in an attack claimed by a breakaway Taliban faction.

The blast occurred when a man on a motorcycle rammed into the crowd of hundreds of pharmacists, who were protesting new amendments to a law governing drug sales, local police official Zaheer Abbas said. He added that two senior police officers, including a former provincial counterterrorism chief, were among those killed.

Sameer Ahmad, the Lahore deputy commissioner, said at least 11 people were killed and 58 wounded.

A Taliban splinter group called Jamaat-ul-Ahrar claimed the attack in a text message, saying it was revenge for Pakistani military operations against Islamic militants in tribal regions along the Afghan border.

Live TV registered a loud bang and showed smoke and fire billowing up as people ran away, some of them carrying the wounded. "We just couldn't understand what happened," Tufail Nabi told local Geo News TV. "It was as if some big building collapsed," he said as he limped away.

Jamaat-ul-Ahrar is one of several splinter groups from the Pakistani Taliban, which has carried out scores of attacks against security forces and religious minorities. In recent years, Pakistan has had launched several offensives against the Taliban and other Islamic militant groups in the tribal regions.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME