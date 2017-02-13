Kellyanne Conway Responded to That Saturday Night Live Sketch

Kellyanne Conway , counselor to President Donald Trump and frequent cable news commentator, responded to the Saturday Night Live sketch that had everyone talking over the weekend — one that showed Conway so desperate to appear on CNN with Jake Tapper that she was willing to do anything to get on air.

"Inquiring minds re: # SNL : @ jaketapper & I spoke this morning just before brunch time," Conway said on Twitter. "No boiling bunnies on the menu."

The bunny boiling is a reference to the film Fatal Attraction , which inspired the SNL sketch.

Tapper also responded to the SNL but on Sunday, retweeting a clip and captioning it with "Um."

When asked what he thought of the sketch, the host said it was "funny."