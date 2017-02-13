dealsAmazon's Free 2-Hour Flower Delivery Can Save Your Valentine's Day
Entertainment

Only Beyoncé Could Pull Off a Dress With Her Own Face on It

Cady Lang
4:26 PM UTC

Beyoncé's show-stopping, gravity-defying performance of "Love Drought" and "Sandcastles" at the 2017 Grammys celebrated womanhood at its most regal, and in case you missed it, her gorgeous gold Peter Dundas gown included embroidered detailing of Queen Bey's own face.

According to an interview with Vogue Runway, Dundas revealed that the dress did, in fact, feature Beyoncé's face, as well as influences from Gustav Klimt, art deco-esque Erté motifs, references to the African goddess Oshun, and lyrics from Bey's song "Love Drought." Dundas felt that these elements helped to bring to life Beyoncé's narrative.

"I like creating stories within a garment,” he said. “It was a fun way to celebrate the moment for her."

The dress, which he said took one week to embroider with 50 people working on it constantly, is the first creation from Dundas since he struck out on his own after leaving a creative director post at Roberto Cavalli.
Dundas, the mastermind behind the sunny yellow dress Bey wore to wreck havoc in the "Hold Up" video, is a longtime collaborator with the singer.

You can see Dundas' sketches of Beyoncé's Grammy night splendor below.

