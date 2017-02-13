Watch Live: President Trump Meets With Canada's Justin Trudeau at White House

President Donald Trump will host his first formal meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the White House on Monday , where the two leaders are expected to talk trade and jobs.

Trump and Trudeau will sit for a working lunch and participate in a roundtable discussion about women in the workforce, which was reportedly spearheaded by Ivanka Trump. Canada and the U.S. will launch a task force on the issue, titled the United States Canada Council for the Advancement of Women Business Leaders-Female Entrepreneurs, the Associated Press reports.

The two leaders will then host a joint press conference at the White House.

Ideologically, the two leaders couldn't be more different — Trudeau has been hailed by liberals, while Trump is a Republican who has appointed staunch conservatives to top posts across the federal government. After Trump announced an executive order barring Syrian refugees and temporarily blocking travel from seven majority-Muslim countries, Trudeau tweeted that Canada is a welcoming place for all . But given the important trade relationship between the U.S. and Canada, the two leaders expect to find common ground during their Monday meeting.

Trudeau said in a news conference last week that he will "defend and demonstrate Canadian values" during the meeting and that he would do so "respectfully and not from an ideological standpoint."

Watch Trump and Trudeau's White House press conference live above starting at about 2 p.m. ET.