Here Are the Most Hilarious Memes of the 2017 Grammys

From Beyoncé's jaw-dropping performance to Bruno Mars' Prince tribute , the 2017 Grammys were a show to remember.

As music's biggest stars packed into Los Angeles' Staples Center Sunday, meme-worthy moments began rolling in almost immediately — and the Internet was ready. Whether it was CeeLo Green's hilariously bizarre outfit or James Corden's opening monologue fall, the night provided a nearly endless source of material for social media users looking to poke fun at the awards ceremony.

Here are the best memes to come out of the Grammys.

CeeLo 's golden getup:

When sephora got highlighters on sale pic.twitter.com/539Lj4ZXHb - Desus Nice (@desusnice) February 13, 2017

I edited Ceelo Green into the background of pics of Trump in his apartment and holy shit 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/VurY7DMJ1w - Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) February 13, 2017

youtube makeup tutorials vs. real life pic.twitter.com/RaewmC23By - Ziwe (@ziwe) February 13, 2017

my dude CeeLo came dressed as an Oscar #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/VM45FqiKvg - proosh🥀 (@prxsha) February 13, 2017

Katy Perry's Home Improvement spoof:

Katy Perry with a moving tribute to Wilson from Home Improvement #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/xtyqfvryiI - Doug Fox (@foxdr4) February 13, 2017

The award for best visual goes to Katy Perry for the performance of her new single 'Hidden Fences' #Grammys pic.twitter.com/1LCHWpxa0z - witta dab of gay (@toky0_martian) February 13, 2017

WHO WORE IT BETTER?

Katy Perry or Wilson Wilson from Home Improvement? #GRAMMYs #grammybert pic.twitter.com/OdZzc3bohp - Davi (@PreciousDavi) February 13, 2017

Beyoncé's gravity-defying performance:

Beyoncé got everybody else dancing like they're pregnant too. - Issa Rae (@IssaRae) February 13, 2017

ill never trust anything more than Beyonce trusts this chair not breaking pic.twitter.com/MTA4TziJJa - Lil Wobo From 50th (@World_Wide_Wob) February 13, 2017

I am crying. My bey. I cannot breathe - christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 13, 2017

Isaac Newton: I present my universal law of gravitation theory



Beyoncé: I think not sweetie #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/aWfEjhPxjE - BEYONCÉ CAPITAL (@BeyonceCapital) February 13, 2017

Mike Posner's green hair:

The Suicide Squad/Power Rangers crossover no one asked for #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/1z1SF7pZfR - 🌚Steve🌓Foxe🌝 (@steve_foxe) February 13, 2017

Mike Posner or The Joker



Who wore it better? #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/VW5XGAPaUc - Hardys® (@HardysMedia) February 13, 2017

GREEN HAIR ALERT! I can pretty much guarantee you that I'll never show up wearing green hair - EVER - so we are gooooood #ERedCarpet @enews #Grammys A photo posted by Claudia Oshry (@girlwithnojob) on Feb 12, 2017 at 4:34pm PST

James Corden's fall: