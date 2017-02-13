Here's the Adele Tribute to Beyoncé You Probably Missed

MoneyWhen the President's Best and Brightest Were Also the Richest
U.S. President Donald Trump, center, sits before formally signing his cabinet nominations into law with Vice President Mike Pence, left, and U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan, a Republican from Wisconsin, during the 58th presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Ashley Hoffman
2:24 PM UTC

During her Grammy acceptance speech for Record of the Year, avowed Beyoncé disciple Adele paid respect to Beyoncé's Lemonade with the appropriate combination of gratitude and humility.

"I can't possibly accept this award," she said tearfully as Beyoncé looked on, visibly touched. "The Lemonade album was just so monumental, Beyoncé. It was so monumental and well thought-out and beautiful and soul-bearing. We appreciate that. All of us artists here adore you. You are our light."

But that wasn't all. Before Adele nabbed awards in three categories that the Lemonade singer was also nominated in, she hit the red carpet in a green dress with a striking blink-and-you-miss it Beyoncé touch.

The detail spotters of the internet noticed Adele's sparkly bright yellow lemon pin in the upper right-hand corner of her dress. The fruit pin was a likely nod to Beyoncé's high-impact 2016 album, and not because Adele takes a squeeze of lemon in her tea.

It wasn't as obvious as her George Michael-style cross earrings, but the symbol confirms that Adele keeps her faith in Beyoncé close to her heart, regardless of who wins.

