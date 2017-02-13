Video Games'Zelda' Fans Should Watch This Upcoming Nintendo Panel
the morning brief

The Morning Brief: Justin Trudeau's Visit, California's Dam Dangers and Adele's Grammy Sweep

Melissa Chan
1:30 PM UTC

Good morning. These are today’s top stories:

Canadian leader visits the White House

President Donald Trump is set to meet with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today, after Trump spent the weekend in his Florida estate with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Trump and Trudeau will participate in a roundtable discussion on women’s advancement in the work force before holding a joint news conference this afternoon.

North Korea boasts about ballistic missile test

North Korea launched a new type of ballistic missile yesterday and called it “successful.” Countries including China and Russia have condemned the operation.

California dam fears prompt evacuations

Authorities in Northern California ordered an emergency evacuation of at least 188,000 people over concerns that an emergency spillway at the country’s tallest dam was in danger of failing. Erosion was discovered on the spillway of the 770-foot-tall Oroville Dam.

Adele wins big at 2017 Grammys

Singer Adele swept last night’s 59th annual Grammy Awards, taking home top prizes like Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Record of the Year. At the award show, many celebrities voiced their political opinions on stage. Read our full review here.

Also:

A Ku Klux Klan leader was found dead in Missouri over the weekend.

Jazz legend Al Jarreau has died at 76.

Google's Valentine's Day Doodles call for the conservation of the endangered pangolin.

Prince's music is now on Spotify.

The Morning Brief is published Mondays through Fridays. Email Morning Brief writer Melissa Chan at melissa.chan@time.com.

