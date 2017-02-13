U.S.Laverne Cox Told Everyone to Google This Transgender Student at the Grammys
White House

A Friend of President Trump Says Reince Priebus Is 'in Way Over His Head'

Maya Rhodan
Updated: 12:44 PM UTC | Originally published: 12:42 PM UTC

A longtime friend of President Donald Trump said Sunday that White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus should be replaced, though he later said he has an "open mind" about the President's top aide.

“A lot of people have been saying, ‘Look, Donald has some problems,’ and I think he realizes that he’s got to make some changes going forward,” Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy told the Washington Post, after having drinks with Trump in Florida over the weekend. “It’s my view that Reince is the problem. I think on paper Reince looked good as the chief of staff — and Donald trusted him — but it’s pretty clear the guy is in way over his head."

Ruddy also said he doesn't believe Priebus gives Trump the "pushback" he needs. And Ruddy appeared on CNN to cast doubt on Priebus' strength and his understanding of how federal agencies operate.

The White House didn't respond to the Post's request for comment. Later on Sunday, Ruddy appeared to back away from those statements onTwitter. In one tweet, he said Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner had come to Priebus' defense.

